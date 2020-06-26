Global  

US sets global record with 53,000 coronavirus cases in one day
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:15s - Published
US sets global record with 53,000 coronavirus cases in one day

US sets global record with 53,000 coronavirus cases in one day

More than 53,000 cases were recorded on Thursday and they are still on the rise in 40 of the country’s 50 states, on the eve of the 4th July weekend.View on euronews

