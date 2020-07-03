Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Duffy slams Netflix movie for 'glamorising s*x trafficking'
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Duffy slams Netflix movie for 'glamorising s*x trafficking'

Duffy slams Netflix movie for 'glamorising s*x trafficking'

Duffy has urged Netflix bosses to use their influence "more responsibly" after slamming the movie 365 Days for "glamorising s*x trafficking".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

omg_haveyouseen

OMG Have You Seen RT @loving50shades: Well done Duffy for highlighting this, this movie should come with a warning & people should not be glamourising the st… 1 minute ago

BlaBlaHollywood

Bla Bla Hollywood Duffy slams 365 Days for 'glamourising***trafficking' after her rape ordeal - Follow @BlaBlaHollywood for more ce… https://t.co/PBGB1OdbXj 1 hour ago

deIicateefIower

𝓂. RT @JustJared: Rape and kidnapping survivor Duffy is slamming the hit Netflix movie "365 DNI" (aka "365 Days") for glamorizing rape and sex… 2 hours ago

BMXCorporation

BMX Entertainment C Duffy slams Netflix movie for 'glamorising***trafficking' 3 hours ago

EileenShapiro3

eileen shapiro RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Duffy slams Netflix movie for 'glamorising***trafficking' https://t.co/T7JRl4p8tQ https://t.co/… 5 hours ago

TheMusicPost2

The Music Post https://t.co/m2tvVTB8wo - Duffy slams Netflix movie for 'glamorising***trafficking' - https://t.co/ef2MRYldg4 5 hours ago

DinoNocivelli

Dino Nocivelli RT @daniellebbk: Duffy SLAMS 365 Days film for 'glamourising***trafficking' https://t.co/vlDw6kZnDw 6 hours ago

daniellebbk

Danielle.vincent Duffy SLAMS 365 Days film for 'glamourising***trafficking' https://t.co/vlDw6kZnDw 7 hours ago