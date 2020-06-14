Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 crore compensation cheque to family of doctor who died of COVID

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 02, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal urged recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma and explained about eligibility. He said, "If you have recovered from COVID-19 and your age is between 18 and 60 and your weight is above 50 kg, then you may donate plasma for COVID-19 patients." "However, women who have given birth or the persons with comorbidities, are not eligible to donate plasma," Delhi CM added.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on July 01 visited commonwealth games village which has been turned into COVID care centre. CM Kejriwal said, "Around 500 beds have been set up here. The centre will be linked to LNJP Hospital and has separate wards for male and female patients."
Allure spoke to six Black mental health therapists for tips on how Black people can take care of themselves during COVID, while also seeking justice for systemic racism and police brutality. Their tips include: 1. Activism: There are many ways to protest that doesn't necessarily require being in a protest. This includes signing petitions, calling community representatives or having conversations. Decide how you want to be active while seeking justice. 2.
India Meteorological Department's senior scientist, RK Jenamani on the weather conditions in Gujarat and Delhi. Jenamani said, "Gujarat will receive very heavy rainfall from July 04 and 05. Delhi will also receive rainfall on July 04." He further predicted heat wave conditions will continue in parts of west Rajasthan. IMD further said, "Heavy rainfall will continue in Mumbai. We have kept 48 hours as rain color. Mumbai is usually prone to floods when there is heavy rainfall therefore we have kept it under monitoring."
Inflation in vegetable prices was witnessed in the national capital. In comparison to the last week, prices of tomatoes have doubled. A buyer in the Daryaganj vegetable market said, "two days back I purchased tomatoes for Rs. 40/kg and now the price is Rs. 80/kg. If it goes on like this, we will stop eating them."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan held a crucial meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Territory Health Minister Satyendar Jain..