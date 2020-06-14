Global  

Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 crore compensation cheque to family of doctor who died of COVID
Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 crore compensation cheque to family of doctor who died of COVID

Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 crore compensation cheque to family of doctor who died of COVID

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 03 met the family of LNJP Hospital's Dr. Aseem Gupta who died due to COVID-19.

The CM handed over a compensation amount of Rs 1 crore to his family during his visit.

CM Kejriwal said, "Dr. Aseem Gupta was martyred while treating COVID-19 patients.

This is a big loss for us.

The way doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are saving lives of people and fighting against the virus, they are the biggest hope for people."

