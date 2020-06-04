|
Nick Cordero likely to require double lung transplant
Nick Cordero likely to require double lung transplant
A double lung transplant might be the 'ultimate goal' for hospitalised Broadway actor Nick Cordero following his brutal battle with coronavirus.
Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplant
Broadway star Nick Cordero is "too weak" to undergo a lung transplant operation, his wife Amanda Kloots has confirmed.
Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs
Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after a battle with COVID-19, and now his wife Amanda Kloots has revealed that the Broadway star is undergoing stem cell treatment.
Amanda Kloots can't stop and won't stop fighting for her husband Nick Cordero. As the Broadway star...
Broadway actor Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after being diagnosed with COVID-19....
