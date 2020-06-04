Global  

Nick Cordero likely to require double lung transplant
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s
Nick Cordero likely to require double lung transplant

Nick Cordero likely to require double lung transplant

A double lung transplant might be the 'ultimate goal' for hospitalised Broadway actor Nick Cordero following his brutal battle with coronavirus.

Amanda Kloots says Nick Cordero is battling medical problems from coronavirus: 'Vicious ICU dance circle'

 Almost reaching day 90, Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life in the ICU, says wife Amanda Kloots.
USATODAY.com
Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplant [Video]

Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplant

Broadway star Nick Cordero is "too weak" to undergo a lung transplant operation, his wife Amanda Kloots has confirmed.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs [Video]

Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs

Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after a battle with COVID-19, and now his wife Amanda Kloots has revealed that the Broadway star is undergoing stem cell treatment.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Nick Cordero's Wife Says He'll Likely Need Double Lung Transplant During Coronavirus Recovery

Amanda Kloots can't stop and won't stop fighting for her husband Nick Cordero. As the Broadway star...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com, Just Jared, AceShowbiz, FOXNews.com


Amanda Kloots says "ultimate goal" for husband Nick Cordero is to receive a double lung transplant

Broadway actor Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after being diagnosed with COVID-19....
CBS News - Published



wsbradio

WSB Radio Nick Cordero will likely require a double lung transplant to recover from the severe coronavirus complications he h… https://t.co/14OzVW85al 7 hours ago


Broadway Star Nick Cordero Out Of Coma, Most Likely Needs Double Lung Transplant [Video]

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Out Of Coma, Most Likely Needs Double Lung Transplant

Broadway star Nick Cordero is finally out of a coma and has tested negative for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:08Published
Surgeons Perform Double Lung Transplant On COVID-19 Patient At Northwestern Memorial Hospital [Video]

Surgeons Perform Double Lung Transplant On COVID-19 Patient At Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Surgeons at Northwestern Memorial Hospital performed a double lung transplant on a patient whose lungs were irreversibly damaged by COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:42Published
Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye' [Video]

Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye'

Doctors looking after ailing Broadway star Nick Cordero have advised his wife to "say goodbye" as it would take a "miracle" for him to recover from his lengthy coronavirus battle.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:58Published