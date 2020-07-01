New Details In Disappearance Of Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

Eye on the Day for Friday, July 3rdEYE ON THE DAY: Demand for COVID-19 testing as states see cases increase, protesters gathered to honor missing Fort Hood soldier, and a survey says Americans are staying home this holiday weekend. What..
Calumet City Soldier Was Main Suspect In Murder Of Fellow Soldier Vanessa GuillenA Calumet City soldier was the main suspect in the murder of fellow soldier Vanessa Guillen, CBS 2 has learned.
Suspect in Fort Hood investigation kills himselfSuspect in Fort Hood investigation kills himself.