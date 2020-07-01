Global  

New Details In Disappearance Of Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Two suspects connected to disappearance of Vanessa Guillen

One suspect is dead and another is in custody in connection with the disappearance of Fort Hood...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

While investigating the disappearance of Ptc. Vanessa Guillen, officials have discovered partial...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Fort Hood officials to provide update on Vanessa Guillen case, family demands Army base closed, congressional probe

Vanessa Guillen – a 20-year-old soldier who went missing from a U.S. Army base in Texas in April...
FOXNews.com - Published



Eye on the Day for Friday, July 3rd [Video]

Eye on the Day for Friday, July 3rd

EYE ON THE DAY: Demand for COVID-19 testing as states see cases increase, protesters gathered to honor missing Fort Hood soldier, and a survey says Americans are staying home this holiday weekend. What..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 01:20Published
Calumet City Soldier Was Main Suspect In Murder Of Fellow Soldier Vanessa Guillen [Video]

Calumet City Soldier Was Main Suspect In Murder Of Fellow Soldier Vanessa Guillen

A Calumet City soldier was the main suspect in the murder of fellow soldier Vanessa Guillen, CBS 2 has learned.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:57Published
Suspect in Fort Hood investigation kills himself [Video]

Suspect in Fort Hood investigation kills himself

Suspect in Fort Hood investigation kills himself.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published