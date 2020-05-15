Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name

|
Washington Redskins American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area
Redskins sponsor FedEx asks for team name change
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01Published
Redskins sponsor, FedEx, urges team to rebrandFedEx has told the Washington DC-based American football team to change its controversial name.
BBC News
NFL's Cody Latimer Faces Felony Charges
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Arrest warrants issued for NFL players Baker, Dunbar for alleged armed robbery
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:08Published
Maryland State in the United States
'They don't make turtle-sized wheelchairs': Two years later, Maryland's 'Lego Turtle' has recovered from shell fracturesAn Eastern box turtle who spent two years recovering from shell fractures that required use a custom Lego wheelchair is nearing a full recovery.
USATODAY.com
He Says a Union Fired Him Over His Push for Police ReformA clash at a Maryland local shows the tensions in a labor movement whose ranks include law enforcement officers along with many nonwhite, nonpolice members.
NYTimes.com
Recovery slow for many black-owned businesses
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:20Published
FedExField stadium
Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States
Gen. Milley: Some soldiers mobilized to DC amid Black Lives Matter protests were issued bayonetsMembers of both the 82nd Airborne Division and the Old Guard were given bayonets, but were instructed to keep them in their "scabbards."
USATODAY.com
Mahatma Gandhi's statue in US inaugurated again after being vandalised during protest
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14Published
Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concernsPresident Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever and as many as 300,000 face masks..
WorldNews
Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Multi-purpose stadium in Washington, D.C., United States
