Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name
Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name

The football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in DC unless it changes its name.

Redskins sponsor FedEx asks for team name change [Video]

Key sponsor FedEx has asked the Washington Redskins to change their name, adding to renewed calls for the NFL franchise to be rebranded.

Redskins sponsor, FedEx, urges team to rebrand

 FedEx has told the Washington DC-based American football team to change its controversial name.
NFL's Cody Latimer Faces Felony Charges [Video]

Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer is facing five charges, including felony illegal discharge of a firearm. Newser reports Latimer was arrested in a Denver suburb Saturday morning. He made bail on a $25,000 bond. Deputies arrested him after responding to a report just after midnight of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood, Colorado. Police were responding to a call about possible gunshots on the premises.

Arrest warrants issued for NFL players Baker, Dunbar for alleged armed robbery [Video]

Arrest warrants issued for NFL players Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar for alleged armed robbery at party in Florida

Recovery slow for many black-owned businesses [Video]

Gary Connell, owner of 'Healthy Hair' salon in Maryland, is struggling to keep his new business solvent as some economists are sounding the alarm that coronavirus-related damage to black-owned businesses may be permanent. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

