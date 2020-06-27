Hong Kong activists discus parliament-in-exile

|
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Hong Kong police charge first person under China's sweeping new security lawHong Kong police have charged the first person under China’s sweeping new security law. “A 24-year-old local man has been charged with one count of inciting..
WorldNews
Hong Kong man who drove motorbike into police becomes first person charged under new security lawPolice have laid the first charge under the new security laws which have been condemned for stifling freedom of speech.
SBS
Activist leaves Hong Kong after new law to advocate abroadHONG KONG: Prominent democracy activist has left the city for an undisclosed location, he revealed on his Facebook page shortly after testifying at a US..
WorldNews
Zheng Yanxiong: China appoints hard-line Hong Kong security chiefZheng Yanxiong is best known for a crackdown on protesters over a land dispute in 2011.
BBC News
