Hong Kong activists discus parliament-in-exile
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are discussing a plan to create an unofficial parliament-in-exile to keep the flame of freedom alive and send a message to China that freedom cannot be crushed, campaigner Simon Cheng told Reuters on Thursday (July 2).

Soraya Ali reports.

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Hong Kong police charge first person under China's sweeping new security law

 Hong Kong police have charged the first person under China’s sweeping new security law. “A 24-year-old local man has been charged with one count of inciting..
WorldNews

Hong Kong man who drove motorbike into police becomes first person charged under new security law

 Police have laid the first charge under the new security laws which have been condemned for stifling freedom of speech.
SBS

Activist leaves Hong Kong after new law to advocate abroad

 HONG KONG: Prominent democracy activist has left the city for an undisclosed location, he revealed on his Facebook page shortly after testifying at a US..
WorldNews

Zheng Yanxiong: China appoints hard-line Hong Kong security chief

 Zheng Yanxiong is best known for a crackdown on protesters over a land dispute in 2011.
BBC News

