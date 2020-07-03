Miracle Worker at Ivy Green Director, Caroline Self

Tab.

The show must go on!

As we learn to navigate through the pandemic an annual tradition in the shoals has found a way to work through the the social distancing guidelines.

Joining us via zoom this morning is caroline self, director of the miracle worker at ivy green.

Good morning caroline, thank you for joining us.

Wait for response -tuscumbia, specifically ivy green is home to the birthplace of helen keller, how important was it to find a way to work through the social distancing guidelines?

-you've been on both sides of the play now, as an actor and now director, walk us through what it's been like for the cast compared to years past?

-what have been some of the biggest challenges you've overcome?

-for those who aren't familiar with the play, why should they check it out?

-what do audience members need to know before going to the show?

-how many more performances are left and where can you get tickets?

Caroline self, director of the miracle worker at ivy green.

Thank you for joining us this morning.

Wait