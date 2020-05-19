Global  

Explained: The India-China spat, TikTok derailed
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:41s
A historic conflict between India and China has derailed a $1 billion India expansion plan of TikTok’s owner ByteDance.

Megan Revell explains what you need to know about the spat between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Chinese apps ban: TikTok's parent company may lose $6 Billion

 China-based ByteDance could face a loss of USD 6 Billion following the Indian government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including wildly popular TikTok.
TikTok owner ByteDance side-steps China -sources [Video]

TikTok owner ByteDance side-steps China -sources

The parent company of short video app TikTok is taking steps to distance the business from China at a time of rising global tensions, several people told Reuters exclusively. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Disney streaming exec set to be TikTok CEO [Video]

Disney streaming exec set to be TikTok CEO

Disney's top streaming executive, Kevin Mayer, will leave the entertainment and theme parks giant to become the chief executive officer of TikTok, the popular video app owned by China's ByteDance, the companies said on Monday.

Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion [Video]

Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion

One Direction fans are convinced Liam Payne's latest TikTok post is a teaser for a forthcoming reunion after the singer-songwriter shared a clip from a fake FaceTime call with Harry Styles.

TikTok's Boogaloo extremism problem

 It's hard to describe the group succinctly. Broadly it is an extremist, libertarian militia that is deeply distrustful of government and prepared for a civil..
India bans nearly 60 apps developed in China including TikTok, WeChat

In a press release today, a huge ban was announced on dozens of major apps — including the...
Chinese apps blocked in India: Kangana Ranaut supports govt's decision; urges people to go local

The Government of India has issued an interim order for blocking 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in...
Live: 'India should raise Tibet issue with China'

India and China will hold another round of military talks on June 30 as border tensions in Eastern...
Neither side should escalate border tension: China on PM's Ladakh visit [Video]

Neither side should escalate border tension: China on PM's Ladakh visit

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on PM Modi's Ladakh visit said that India and China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic..

Vikram Chandra on India pulling back on economic ties with China, other stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on India pulling back on economic ties with China, other stories

Tension continues to mount between India and China as the two countries engage in deescalation talks at the Line of Actual Control. In the meantime, India has launched massive pull back on economic..

‘Dependence on foreign apps must stop’: RS Prasad on Chinese apps ban [Video]

‘Dependence on foreign apps must stop’: RS Prasad on Chinese apps ban

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the ban on Chinese apps is a great opportunity for India to develop its own apps. Prasad said the dependence on foreign apps must stop. This comes after the..

