Homegrown Muslim-convert jailed over St Paul’s bomb plot

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
St Paul's Cathedral Cathedral in the City of London, England
Safiyya Shaikh: Female Isis supporter jailed for life over plot to bomb St Paul's CathedralA female Isis supporter who plotted to bomb St Paul's Cathedral and other London targets has been jailed for life.
Independent
Charles launches virtual book of condolence in memory of Covid-19 deceased
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published
London Capital of the United Kingdom
UK court sides with Venezuela opposition leader in US$1 billion gold bullion disputeVenezuela’s opposition has cried victory after a London judge ruled that the British government had “unequivocally recognised” opposition leader Juan..
WorldNews
Prince Charles thanks TFL staff for keeping services running
Credit: ODN Duration: 03:15Published
Old Bailey Court in London and one of a number of buildings housing the Crown Court
PC Andrew Harper murder trial: Jurors visit death sceneJurors leave the Old Bailey to visit the scene where PC Andrew Harper was dragged to his death.
BBC News
Driver killed man and injured another after wing mirror snapped, court told
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
|
|
Tweets about this