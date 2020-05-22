Global  

Homegrown Muslim-convert jailed over St Paul’s bomb plot
Homegrown Muslim-convert jailed over St Paul’s bomb plot

Safiyya Shaikh, a Muslim convert from Hayes in west London who planned a terror attack on St Paul’s Cathedral, has been jailed for a minimum of 14 years at The Old Bailey.

Safiyya Shaikh: Female Isis supporter jailed for life over plot to bomb St Paul's Cathedral

 A female Isis supporter who plotted to bomb St Paul's Cathedral and other London targets has been jailed for life.
