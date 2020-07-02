Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jada Pinkett Smith quebra silêncio após alegações de relacionamento extraconjugal
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Jada Pinkett Smith quebra silêncio após alegações de relacionamento extraconjugal

Jada Pinkett Smith quebra silêncio após alegações de relacionamento extraconjugal

August Alsina afirmou que manteve um relacionamento com Jada e que o marido da atriz, Will Smith, sabia do caso

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jada Pinkett Smith brise son silence sur sa supposée liaison [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith brise son silence sur sa supposée liaison

August Alsina a récemment affirmé que Will Smith avait permis à son épouse d'avoir une liaison avec lui.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published
Will Smith Reacts To Jada Pinkett Smith & August Alsina Dating Rumors [Video]

Will Smith Reacts To Jada Pinkett Smith & August Alsina Dating Rumors

Will Smith reacts to Jada and August romance rumors. Kanye reference an old Drake rant. Plus - Cardi B reveals new tattoo.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:24Published
Trending: Jada Pinkett Smith denies claims she had affair with August Alsina, Sia becomes a grandmother and Cardi B denies steal [Video]

Trending: Jada Pinkett Smith denies claims she had affair with August Alsina, Sia becomes a grandmother and Cardi B denies steal

In case you missed it here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published