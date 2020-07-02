Jada Pinkett Smith quebra silêncio após alegações de relacionamento extraconjugal
August Alsina afirmou que manteve um relacionamento com Jada e que o marido da atriz, Will Smith, sabia do caso
Jada Pinkett Smith brise son silence sur sa supposée liaisonAugust Alsina a récemment affirmé que Will Smith avait permis à son épouse d'avoir une liaison avec lui.
Will Smith Reacts To Jada Pinkett Smith & August Alsina Dating RumorsWill Smith reacts to Jada and August romance rumors. Kanye reference an old Drake rant. Plus - Cardi B reveals new tattoo.
Trending: Jada Pinkett Smith denies claims she had affair with August Alsina, Sia becomes a grandmother and Cardi B denies stealIn case you missed it here's what's trending right now...