"Let's not blow it now, folks" says PM Johnson
'Let's not blow it now, folks' says PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons on Friday not to abuse their new found freedoms this weekend when pubs and restaurants reopen for the first time in months, telling people to act responsibly or risk a resurgence in the coronavirus.

‘Let’s not blow it’ – Boris Johnson makes plea ahead of lockdown easing [Video]

‘Let’s not blow it’ – Boris Johnson makes plea ahead of lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to host Nick Ferrari and urges the public not to "blow it" by flouting social distancing restrictions on the weekend that pubs in England reopen to the public.

Johnson: People should not be ‘bullied’ into ‘taking the knee’ [Video]

Johnson: People should not be ‘bullied’ into ‘taking the knee’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he would decline to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, because he felt it was "very, very important not to do things that make life difficult or embarrassing for others".

Father and son 'left in limbo' by failed terror case

 All Britons accused of terror offences linked to a Kurdish militia in Syria have been cleared.
BBC News
Carbon monoxide ‘could have incapacitated Sydney Seaplanes pilot’ [Video]

Carbon monoxide ‘could have incapacitated Sydney Seaplanes pilot’

The pilot of a plane which plunged into a bay near Sydney killing five Britons may have had his flying ability impaired by carbon monoxide, investigators have said.British businessman Richard Cousins, the chief executive of a FTSE 100 catering giant, died alongside his two sons, fiancee Emma Bowden and her 11-year-old daughter when a sightseeing trip on New Year’s Eve, 2017, ended in tragedy.The de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver, piloted by Canadian Gareth Morgan, who also died, plunged into water in Jerusalem Bay, 25 miles north of Sydney city centre.

Confusion over UK 'travel corridor' plans as quarantine exemption list delayed [Video]

Confusion over UK 'travel corridor' plans as quarantine exemption list delayed

The British government is under pressure to clarify plans to exempt arrivals from some countries from quarantine rules and allow Britons to travel abroad.View on euronews

