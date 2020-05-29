Global  

Macron names Jean Castex as new French Prime Minister after Edouard Philippe's resignation
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Jean Castex Jean Castex French official then statesman


Édouard Philippe Édouard Philippe Prime Minister of France

French prime minister Edouard Philippe resigns with government reshuffle expected in days

 French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has resigned ahead of a government reshuffle, the French presidency announced Friday. The statement didn't say whether..
WorldNews

French PM Edouard Philippe resigns as Macron plans new team

 Edouard Philippe headed President Emmanuel Macron's government for three years.
BBC News
French schools grapple with social distancing [Video]

French schools grapple with social distancing

Lunch from a distance and face masks in classrooms. How are French schools adapting to strict sanitary protocols? Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

French prime minister resigns, reshuffle expected

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has resigned as a government reshuffle is...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


French President Macron appoints Jean Castex as new Prime Minister


Indian Express - Published

Macron names senior French official Jean Castex new PM: presidency

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named senior French civil servant Jean Castex, who drew up the...
IndiaTimes - Published



Social distancing maintained as Johnson greets Macron [Video]

Social distancing maintained as Johnson greets Macron

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared an awkward bow with Emmanuel Macron as he welcomed the French president to Downing Street on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published
PM and Macron watch UK and French flypast [Video]

PM and Macron watch UK and French flypast

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of France Emmanuel Macron watch a flypast by the Red Arrows and the Patrouille de France on the 80th anniversary of General De Gaulle’s “Appel” to the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:55Published
Emmanuel Macron meets Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street [Video]

Emmanuel Macron meets Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street

President Macron arrives in Downing Street as part of the June 18 celebrations to commemorate the French Resistance leader Charles de Gaulle's call to arms in 1940. He was met by Prime Minister Boris..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published