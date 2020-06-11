Stuart Panter, with a little help from partner Rebecca, surprised his daughter, with flowers and prosecco after her Year 11 prom got canceled due to the coronavirus.

UK dad has sweet surprise for daughter after her prom was cancelled

Ellenis still put on her makeup and formal dress because "why the hell not," Stuart told Newsflare.

He continued, "We didn't have much time to prepare, so I grabbed some rose's and a bottle of prosecco on the way home and changed into my suit.

Then I had to jump out of the bedroom window, so Ellenis didn't see me with my suit on, but at least we made her smile!" The cute clip was recorded outside the family's Oxfordshire home to Thursday (July 2).