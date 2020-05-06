Global  

This Day in History: Jim Morrison Dies July 3, 1971 The lead singer of The Doors was found dead in the bathtub of a Paris apartment he shared with girlfriend, Pamela Courson.

The charismatic icon, known as "the Lizard King," was 27 years old.

No autopsy was conducted by French officials, and his death was attributed to heart failure.

Morrison had a history of substance abuse.

Biographers assert he died from an accidental heroin overdose.

Morrison is credited with creating a mold of a rock and roll star that continues to be emulated.

Rumors that his death was faked circulated for decades.

Today in History for July 3rd

Highlights of this day in history: Union forces win the Battle of Gettysburg in the American Civil...
USATODAY.com - Published



