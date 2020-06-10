Global  

Chinese intruders must be evicted from occupied areas of country: Adhir Chowdhury on PM's Ladakh visit
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:47s
Chinese intruders must be evicted from occupied areas of country: Adhir Chowdhury on PM's Ladakh visit

Chinese intruders must be evicted from occupied areas of country: Adhir Chowdhury on PM's Ladakh visit

Amid the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ladakh's Nimo over continuous border tension between India and China, Congress veteran leader Adhir Chowdhury on July 3 state that the Prime Minister's visit to Ladakh will certainly boost and galvanize our army personnel's morale but at the same time he added that 'Chinese intruders must be evicted lock, stock and barrel from the occupied areas of our country.'

A dreadful clash took place in Galwan Valley on June 15-16 between Indian and Chinese troops in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

No less than 40 Chinese soldiers were also killed during the clash, as confirmed by Indian administration as PLA doesn't clear the casualties of its soldiers.

India's arsenals not meant for hatching eggs: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on China face-off

 China is trying to scare us but we are not the ones to get scared, we should speak the language they understand, Chowdhury said.
DNA

India will never bow down to any world power: PM Modi to soldiers injured in Galwan Valley

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with soldiers who were injured in Galwan Valley during clashes with Chinese troops during his surprise visit to..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi hails women soldiers in Leh [Video]

PM Modi hails women soldiers in Leh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 during his surprise visit to Leh, lauded women soldiers at the border. "I am looking at women soldiers in front of me. In the battlefield at the border this view is inspiring. Today I speak of your glory," said PM Modi in Ladakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Every peak, mountain witnessed valour of Indian soldiers: PM Modi in Ladakh [Video]

Every peak, mountain witnessed valour of Indian soldiers: PM Modi in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his surprise visit to Leh hailed bravery of Indian soldiers at the border. "Today the head of every citizen of the country bows to you in respect. From Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil and Galwan's icy waters...every mountain, every peak is witness to the valour of Indian soldiers," said PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published
PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh amid border tension with China [Video]

PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh amid border tension with China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 made a surprise visit to Ladakh. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He reached Nimu, early morning and interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel. PM was briefed by senior officers at a forward position in Nimu amid ongoing tension with China. Earlier, the Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Ladakh today to review the preparedness of the Army amid the ongoing standoff with China. The situation at the India-China border remains tensed after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published


