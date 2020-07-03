Stubborn husky is totally jealous over new baby

Zeus the stubborn husky was recently introduced to his new baby brother, but by the looks of it, he's starting to feel a bit jealous over all of the attention the baby is getting.

It was discovered that he chewed up the babies monitoring saw!

Completely destroying it!

The evidence left behind included a tuft of his fur on the Velcro part!

Don't let Zeus fool you, he still gets to go out for walks and runs, car rides, and snuggles in the bed with his family.

Although having a baby is a big life change, he has been able to continue to enjoy his creature comforts!