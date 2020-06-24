Motorcycles Meet Head On

Occurred on June 28, 2020 / Valenzuela, Metro Manila, Philippines Info from Licensor: "My partner and I were on our way home via McArthur Highway.

A motorcycle rider passed by on my left side which seems to me that he was trying to overtake.

He was far left on the opposite lane and all of a sudden the collision happened.

I couldn't stop immediately due to incoming traffic on my back.

I saw that the rider with blue motorcycle bumped his face on the ground.

We go to ALERT Center (this is the emergency response center) of Valenzuela City which was near the accident site to report the matter."