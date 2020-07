Covid vaccine race| India puts 2 to human trials: Where do we stand? |Oneindia News

India's Covaxin has entered clinical trials while the Drug controller Genral of India gave the nod for another vaccine by Zydus Cadila for phase I and II human trials.

ICMR has asked Bharat Biotech to fast-track vaccine trials keeping a roll-out date of August 15th in mind.

With 2 vaccines in the race, how is India placed globally?

#IndiaVaccine #Covid #Covaxin