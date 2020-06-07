Global  

Happy Birthday, Tom Cruise!

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV was born on July 3, 1962, and turns 58.

He was born in Syracuse, New York.

The actor made his breakthrough with roles in Risky Business and Top Gun.

He has gone on to become one of the highest paid actors.

Cruise won a Golden Globe for his role in Born on the Fourth of July.

He is popular for his role as Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible film series.

Cruise has also starred in Vanilla Sky, Minority Report and Edge of Tomorrow.

He is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time.

