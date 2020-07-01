Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published 4 minutes ago Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener Percussionists scaled and hung over the sides of a massive steel bull as they performed at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, in the build up to the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix slated for Sunday. 0

