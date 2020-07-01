Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener

|
Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide
Formula 1: US & Brazil races unlikely to happen - Toto WolffThe US and Brazilian Grands Prix are unlikely to take place this year as a result of the coronavirus, according to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.
BBC News
Austrian Grand Prix: Formula 1 drivers to make anti-racism gesture, says Lewis HamiltonLewis Hamilton says he and his fellow drivers will make a gesture of support for anti-racism before the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.
BBC News
Formula One in brave new world as Verstappen seeks repeat Austria triumphRed Bull’s home hope Max Verstappen will be looking to get the belated Formula One season off to a flyer with a hat-trick of home wins for Red Bull and an..
WorldNews
The secret aerodynamicist: What is key to F1 success in 2020?Not all superheroes wear capes, but this year Adrian Newey has decided to don his.
BBC News
Red Bull Ring motor racing track
Austrian Grand Prix Formula 1 Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton fastest in Austrian Grand Prix first practiceLewis Hamilton is fastest in his Mercedes in the first practice session at the delayed start to the Formula 1 season in Austria.
BBC News
Hamilton: 2020 F1 title would mean more than in any other yearMercedes Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton says winning the world championship in 2020 would mean more than in any other year because of the circumstances..
WorldNews
Austria Country in Central Europe
