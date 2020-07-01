Jada Pinkett Smith bricht ihr Schweigen

Will Smith Reacts To Jada Pinkett Smith & August Alsina Dating Rumors



Will Smith reacts to Jada and August romance rumors. Kanye reference an old Drake rant. Plus - Cardi B reveals new tattoo. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 02:24 Published 20 hours ago

Trending: Jada Pinkett Smith denies claims she had affair with August Alsina, Sia becomes a grandmother and Cardi B denies steal



In case you missed it here's what's trending right now... Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 1 day ago