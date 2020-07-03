Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: July 3, 2020
Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Levin Furniture Stores Reopen TodayLevin Furniture stores, nine of them in Pittsburgh, are reopening today.
PTL Deal DaysPittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Celina Pompeani showcase PTL's Deal Days featuring Enrico Biscotti, The Olive Tap, and One Piece, Two Piece, Three Piece, Four.
Pupdate: Penguin's Training ExercisePittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood checks in with Jack and Jill Sabo to learn about Penguin's latest training exercise.