A Charlotte County Coronavirus testing site will reopen at the Charlotte County Sports Park on July 7th.

CAN GET TESTED IN YOUR CAR, ORWALK-UP..

BUT MAKE SURE YOU WEARA MASK.THE CORONAVIRUS TESTING SITE ATTHE CHARLOTTE COUNTY SPORTS PARKWILL REOPEN NEXT WEEK.IT’LL OPEN TUESDAYS ANDTHURSDAYS FROM 8-30 TO 11 IN THEMORNING.

THIS IS A DRIVE-UPSITE.

YOU’LL STAY IN YOUR CARTHE ENTIRE TIME.APPOINTMENTS ARE NOT REQUIRED,BUT IT MAKES THE TESTING PROCESSQU