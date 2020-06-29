'Can I help you love?' Hilarious moment UK woman starts putting shopping into wrong car

This was the moment a Leeds shopper received a shock after loading her groceries into someone else's car.
The footage shows the woman stop and open the boot of the car and start loading in her shopping before the vehicle owner says, "Can I help you love?" The surprised woman then realises it isn't her car and says: "Sorry wrong car!" This video was filmed on July 3.
Occurred on June 25, 2020 / Meridian, Idaho, USA Info from Licensor: "I, Arianna, and my boyfriend Isaac were in the car, a few days ago, having a conversation about 'How girls pee with a pad on'. He..