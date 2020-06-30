Covid update: Modi, Putin discussion; 3.6 lakh people recover; 1st plasma bank

From PM Modi’s discussion with the Russian President to WHO’s warning over suicide cases, here are the top updates on the pandemic.

PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a discussion over Covid situation.

Meanwhile, over 3.6 lakh people recovered in India from Covid-19.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to discuss the situation for Delhi-NCR.

Also, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the first plasma bank in the capital for the treatment of COVID patients.

Watch the full video for more details on the pandemic.