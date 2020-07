$300 fine for not wearing a face mask Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:43s - Published 2 minutes ago $300 fine for not wearing a face mask Refusing to wear a mask could now cost you $300 in parts of California. West Hollywood and Santa Monica will now be ticketing people in public without a mask. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WEST HOLLYWOOD AND SANTA MONICAWILL NOW BE TICKETING PEOPLE INPUBLIC WITH OUT A MASK.FOR FIRST TIME OFFENDERS ITCOMES WITH A 250 DOLLAR FINEAND A 50 DOLLAR FEE.FOR REPEAT OFFENDERS IT WILL BEEVEN MORE.THE GOAL IS TO GET PEOPLE TOTAKE THE STATEWIDE MASK MANDATEMORE SERIOUSLY.I DONT WANT TO WRITE ANYCITIATION I HOPE PEOPLE WILLCHOOSE TO COMPLY.BUT WE HAVE THAT AS EXTRA TEETHFOR WHAT WE ARE CURRENTLYDOING.RIGHT NOW THERE ARE MORE THAN100 THOUSAND CASES OF THECORONAVIRUS IN LA COUNTY.TIME NOW IS X:XX -- COMING UPON GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS..







