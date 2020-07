'Brilliant boy' Greenwood will only get better, says Solskjaer

Match Preview: Brighton v Manchester United



We look ahead to Brighton’s Premiere League clash against Manchester United at home, kick off is at 20:15 June 30. Brighton could be without Adam Webster after the defender was forced off in last week’s 0-0 draw with Leicester due to a hamstring problem. Tariq Lamptey impressed on his Seagulls debut in the same game and is fit to feature despite requiring stitches in a facial wound suffered during the match. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no fresh injury concerns.

