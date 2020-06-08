Global  

'Leopold' removed from name of mountain range
Australia has renamed its King Leopold mountain ranges Wunaamin Miliwundi, replacing the name of a Belgian ruler known for his brutal colonization of Africa with traditional names used by indigenous people.

Emer McCarthy reports.

