'Leopold' removed from name of mountain range

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Leopold II of Belgium Second King of the Belgians and Sovereign of the Congo Free State
Leopold II statues row: 'There's no pride in genocide,' Belgian activists tell Euronews
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 00:32Published
Brussels councillor urges debate on statue of colonizer king
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00Published
King Leopold II: Who was Belgium's colonial-era monarch and why do some want his statues removed?
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 04:34Published
|
|
Tweets about this