'Leopold' removed from name of mountain range

Australia has renamed its King Leopold mountain ranges Wunaamin Miliwundi, replacing the name of a Belgian ruler known for his brutal colonization of Africa with traditional names used by indigenous people.

Brussels councillor urges debate on statue of colonizer king Brussels councillor Pascal Smet has urged a debate on what to do with statues of Belgian King Leopold II, the brutal colonizer of what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo and a focus of local Black Lives Matter protests.

