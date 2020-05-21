Global  

Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic

Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic

The British Government’s decision-making on setting up air bridges has been “shambolic”, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said.UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier revealed quarantine restrictions for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany will be lifted from July 10.But speaking during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon criticised the “shifting sands” of the UK policy and a lack of consultation.

