Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published 5 minutes ago Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic The British Government’s decision-making on setting up air bridges has been “shambolic”, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said.UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier revealed quarantine restrictions for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany will be lifted from July 10.But speaking during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon criticised the “shifting sands” of the UK policy and a lack of consultation. 0

