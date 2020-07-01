Global  

Sane completes move to Bayern from Manchester City
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Sane completes move to Bayern from Manchester City

Sane completes move to Bayern from Manchester City

Leroy Sane completes his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Manchester City.

0
Leroy Sané Leroy Sané German association football player

Sane completes Bayern switch: Germany winger in profile

Sane completes Bayern switch: Germany winger in profile

The 24-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sané has completed his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Manchester City. We take a look at his career so far.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Leroy Sane completes Bayern Munich move from Manchester City

 Leroy Sane says Bayern Munich is a "great club with big goals" after completing his move to the Bundesliga club from Manchester City.
BBC News

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Klopp targets strong finish after Man City thumping

 Jurgen Klopp was adamant results remain important to him in Liverpool's closing games after the newly crowned Premier League champions were humbled 4-0 by..
WorldNews

FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team


Bundesliga Bundesliga Association football league

Leroy Sane completes Bayern Munich move from Manchester City

Leroy Sane says Bayern Munich is a "great club with big goals" after completing his move to the...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •Team TalkDaily StarCBS SportsNews24


Sane signs five-year deal at Bayern Munich

Leroy Sane says Bayern Munich is a "great club with big goals" after completing his move to the...
BBC News - Published

Bayern Munich apologise to Man City after publishing photos of Leroy Sane signing for German giants… before transfer was announced

Man City have received an apology from Bayern Munich after pictures of his move to Germany were...
talkSPORT - Published



s_nceda

Tawanda Ncedani RT @KickOffMagazine: BREAKING: Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Germany winger Leroy Sane from Manchester City… 17 minutes ago

qwesi2131

Linus RT @Class913fm: Leroy Sane completes Bayern Munich move from Man City https://t.co/IIzWqpT3wu https://t.co/tRwRzP7dBa 18 minutes ago

Class913fm

Class 91.3 Fm Leroy Sane completes Bayern Munich move from Man City https://t.co/IIzWqpT3wu https://t.co/tRwRzP7dBa 20 minutes ago

xquisite360blog

Xquisite 360 DOTcom Sane officially completes £54.8 move to Bayern Munich https://t.co/YLTMoapdNj 38 minutes ago

globe_paces

Globe Paces Leroy Sane completes Bayern Munich move from Man City https://t.co/pbOr1Xqskr 42 minutes ago

sylvesteramenu1

Sylvester Amenu  Leroy Sane completes Bayern Munich move from Man City https://t.co/2ZVcoh5XQt 42 minutes ago

GbAfrique

GbAfrique Leroy Sane completes Bayern Munich move from Man City https://t.co/vC16nhBMhR 42 minutes ago

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph RT @BelTel_Sport: The move is finally official, Leroy Sane's £54m transfer from Manchester City to Bayern Munich will go ahead https://t.c… 52 minutes ago


