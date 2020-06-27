Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United are ready to keep challenging after strong return to action



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says although his team are too far behind to achieve "something special" in the Premier League, they have shown they are able to keep challenging and look towards attaining a place in the Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published on January 1, 1970