Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

A.F.C. Bournemouth association football club
Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle: Cherries fighting for survival after thrashingBournemouth's Premier League survival is dealt another blow as Newcastle beat them comprehensively with an exciting performance at Vitality Stadium.
BBC News
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
Saturday's gossip column: Aubameyang lays out Arsenal demandsAubameyang lays out Arsenal contract demands, Man Utd to be patient on £50m Sancho signing, plus more.
BBC News
'Brilliant boy' Greenwood will only get better, says Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United are ready to keep challenging after strong return to action
Premier League Association football league in England
Norwich City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Leandro Trossard hits winner at Carrow RoadLeandro Trossard's winner nudges Norwich City closer to relegation as Brighton all but ensure a fourth straight season in the Premier League with a rare away..
BBC News
Trossard goal for Brighton pushes Norwich closer to relegationLeandro Trossard's winner nudges Norwich City closer to relegation as Brighton all but ensure a fourth straight season in the Premier League with a rare away..
BBC News
London Irish: Stephen Myler among nine players released by Premiership clubLondon Irish release nine players at the end of their contracts, including Stephen Myler and Franco van der Merwe.
BBC News
Frank Lampard still hoping Willian will sign a new Chelsea contractFrank Lampard is still fighting to convince Willian to sign a new Chelsea contract. The Blues boss revealed he still hopes the Brazil winger will sign new terms,..
WorldNews
Wolves v Arsenal: Premier League match preview
