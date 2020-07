‘Tiger abhi zinda hai’: BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia hits out at MP Congress Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:39s - Published 9 minutes ago ‘Tiger abhi zinda hai’: BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia hits out at MP Congress BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at Madhya Pradesh Congress after Cabinet expansion. Scindia hit out at MP Congress for 'leveling charges against him'. Scindia: I don’t need any certificate for Kamal Nath or Digvijaya Singh. As many as 28 ministers were sworn in on Thursday. Acting MP Guv Anandiben Patel administered the oath. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend