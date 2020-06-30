Global  

Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base
According to Vanessa Guillen's family attorney, Fort Hood Pfc.

Vanessa Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked.

CNN reports that attorney Natalie Khawam said Vanessa's family learned these details during a meeting with Army investigators on Wednesday night.

Guillen's killer reportedly moved and transported her body from the military installation after the incident.

On Thursday, officials announced that Spc.

Aaron David Robinson was the main suspect in Vanessa's disappearance.

Family say that Guillen planned to file a harassment complaint against Robinson the day after she was killed.

They believe Robinson grew enraged after she told him.

On Tuesday, when police confronted Robinson in Killeen, Texas, he killed himself.

