Portugal Back Under Lockdown Following a Resurgence of COVID-19 Cases

"Let's not blow it now, folks" says PM Johnson



Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons on Friday not to abuse their new found freedoms this weekend when pubs and restaurants reopen for the first time in months, telling people to act responsibly.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 3 hours ago

Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali's claim; heart infection study



From Goa deciding to open for tourists from July 2, to a study suggesting that the novel coronavirus may directly cause heart infection - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:39 Published 7 hours ago