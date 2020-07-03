Portugal Back Under Lockdown Following a Resurgence of COVID-19 Cases

"Let's not blow it now, folks" says PM JohnsonPrime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons on Friday not to abuse their new found freedoms this weekend when pubs and restaurants reopen for the first time in months, telling people to act responsibly..
Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali's claim; heart infection studyFrom Goa deciding to open for tourists from July 2, to a study suggesting that the novel coronavirus may directly cause heart infection - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic...
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta's argumentOxford university's Professor Sunetra Gupta, an epidemiologist, has been tagged 'Professor Reopen' for her argument against lockdowns as a countermeasure against the Covid-19 pandemic. In this..