Henry Perry Day honors 'Father of Kansas City Barbecue' Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:18s - Published 3 minutes ago Henry Perry Day honors 'Father of Kansas City Barbecue' July 3, 2020, is officially Henry Perry Day in Kansas City, a day to honor the legend who helped develop Kansas City’s iconic barbecue. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend KANSAS CITY BBQSOCIETY AND KC BBQRESTAURANTS WILL HELPTEN KC CHARITIES FEED ATHOUSAND PEOPLLETODAY.AND IT'S ALL TO HONORTHE MAN KNOWN AS THEFATHER OF KC BBQ..HENRY PERRY.THIS NEWSPAPERCLIPPING SHOWS ONEHUNDRED YEARS AGOTODAY - PERRY FED ATHOUSAND KANSASCITIANS FOR FREEOUTSIDE OF HISRESTAURANT AT HIS OWNEXPENSE - THE PAPERSAYS OF AT LEAST 500DOLLARS.selling smoked meat to workersandyou know made a business of ityou know in the process justcame aKansas City legend and gave usreally one of the signaturethings ythink of when you think ofKansasCity, you think of Kansas CitybbqTHE KC BBQ SOCIETY CEOSHOWED US THEPROCLAMATION FROMMAYOR QUINTON LUCASDECLARING TODAY HENRYPERRY DAY.SEVERAL KC BBQRESTAURANTS AREDONATING FOOD FORTHESE MEALS.KC BBQ SOCIETY WILL PUTTHE MEALS TOGETHERTHIS MORNING AND TENCHARITIES WILL PICK UPTHOSE MEALS AT 11 AM.EVERY FRIDAY-- I'V







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Warm, humid holiday weekend ahead



Warm, humid holiday weekend ahead Credit: KMBC Duration: 00:31 Published 3 minutes ago Mayor Lucas Reacts To Violence In Kansas City



Mayor Lucas Reacts To Violence In Kansas City Credit: KMBC Duration: 03:29 Published 13 minutes ago FRIDAY UPDATE: Kansas City police officer critically wounded in shooting Thursday afternoon



FRIDAY UPDATE: Kansas City police officer critically wounded in shooting Thursday afternoon Credit: KMBC Duration: 02:20 Published 1 hour ago