Macron names Jean Castex as new French Prime Minister after Edouard Philippe's resignation
6 minutes ago
Macron names Jean Castex as new French Prime Minister after Edouard Philippe's resignation
Castex is the mayor of Prades, a town in the
Pyrenees, and has been overseeing the exit from France's coronavirus lockdown.View on euronews
