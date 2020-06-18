Global  

Macron names Jean Castex as new French Prime Minister after Edouard Philippe's resignation
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Macron names Jean Castex as new French Prime Minister after Edouard Philippe's resignation

Castex is the mayor of Prades, a town in the Pyrenees, and has been overseeing the exit from France's coronavirus lockdown.View on euronews

Jean Castex Jean Castex French official then statesman


Prades, Pyrénées-Orientales Prades, Pyrénées-Orientales Subprefecture and commune in Occitanie, France


Édouard Philippe Édouard Philippe Prime Minister of France

French prime minister Edouard Philippe resigns with government reshuffle expected in days

 French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has resigned ahead of a government reshuffle, the French presidency announced Friday. The statement didn't say whether..
WorldNews

French PM Edouard Philippe resigns as Macron plans new team

 Edouard Philippe headed President Emmanuel Macron's government for three years.
BBC News

Pyrenees Pyrenees Range of mountains in southwest Europe

