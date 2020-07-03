Watch: PM Modi visits Leh's Hall of Fame Museum, pays tribute to fallen soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 during his surprise visit to Leh, lauded women soldiers at the border. "I am looking at women soldiers in front of me. In the battlefield at the border this view is inspiring. Today I speak of your glory," said PM Modi in Ladakh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his surprise visit to Leh hailed bravery of Indian soldiers at the border. "Today the head of every citizen of the country bows to you in respect. From Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil and Galwan's icy waters...every mountain, every peak is witness to the valour of Indian soldiers," said PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh.
Indian Army organised a tour for school students in Srinagar under outdoor classroom learning experience. The visit was named as 'Know Your Army' tour. The students of Army Goodwill School (AGS) Hanzik visited JAK LI Regimental Centre. The tour was organised to develop interests and abilities of students with an aim to broaden the horizon of learning and break the monotonous schedule amid COVID-19 pandemic. Around 93 students participated in the tour. The students were shown a movie on history of rising of the centre and its gallantry achievements. This tour helped in expansion of outlook among students and developed a great understanding of functioning of Indian Army. Such opportunities assist in building social experience and holistic development of personality of students.
Amid the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ladakh's Nimo over continuous border tension between India and China, Congress veteran leader Adhir Chowdhury on July 3 state that the Prime Minister's visit to Ladakh will certainly boost and galvanize our army personnel's morale but at the same time he added that 'Chinese intruders must be evicted lock, stock and barrel from the occupied areas of our country.' A dreadful clash took place in Galwan Valley on June 15-16 between Indian and Chinese troops in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. No less than 40 Chinese soldiers were also killed during the clash, as confirmed by Indian administration as PLA doesn't clear the casualties of its soldiers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 during his visit to Leh said that age of expansionism is over and the present time is for development. He said, "Age of expansionism is over and it is the age of..