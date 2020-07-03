Watch: PM Modi visits Leh's Hall of Fame Museum, pays tribute to fallen soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3 visited the Hall of Fame Museum which is run by Indian Army in Leh.

He paid tribute to soldiers killed in action during Galwan Valley clash.

PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh to meet the soldiers in Leh amid the ongoing border tensions with China.

Hall of Fame Museum was established in Leh to showcase valour, sacrifice and achievements of Indian Army in various operations in the region.