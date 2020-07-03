Global  

Watch: PM Modi visits Leh's Hall of Fame Museum, pays tribute to fallen soldiers
Video Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3 visited the Hall of Fame Museum which is run by Indian Army in Leh.

He paid tribute to soldiers killed in action during Galwan Valley clash.

PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh to meet the soldiers in Leh amid the ongoing border tensions with China.

Hall of Fame Museum was established in Leh to showcase valour, sacrifice and achievements of Indian Army in various operations in the region.

Leh Leh City in Ladakh, India

PM Modi hails women soldiers in Leh [Video]

PM Modi hails women soldiers in Leh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 during his surprise visit to Leh, lauded women soldiers at the border. "I am looking at women soldiers in front of me. In the battlefield at the border this view is inspiring. Today I speak of your glory," said PM Modi in Ladakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published
Every peak, mountain witnessed valour of Indian soldiers: PM Modi in Ladakh [Video]

Every peak, mountain witnessed valour of Indian soldiers: PM Modi in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his surprise visit to Leh hailed bravery of Indian soldiers at the border. "Today the head of every citizen of the country bows to you in respect. From Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil and Galwan's icy waters...every mountain, every peak is witness to the valour of Indian soldiers," said PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi speaks with Assam CM over floods

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the flood situation in the state and assured him of all help from..
IndiaTimes

Indian Army Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces

Amidst tension with China, Indian Army deploys more troops in eastern Ladakh

 Taking the deployment of this division, the Indian Army now has four divisions in east Ladakh alone. Before May, only one division was stationed in the area. A..
DNA
'Know Your Army' tour lifts up spirit of school students in Srinagar amid COVID [Video]

'Know Your Army' tour lifts up spirit of school students in Srinagar amid COVID

Indian Army organised a tour for school students in Srinagar under outdoor classroom learning experience. The visit was named as 'Know Your Army' tour. The students of Army Goodwill School (AGS) Hanzik visited JAK LI Regimental Centre. The tour was organised to develop interests and abilities of students with an aim to broaden the horizon of learning and break the monotonous schedule amid COVID-19 pandemic. Around 93 students participated in the tour. The students were shown a movie on history of rising of the centre and its gallantry achievements. This tour helped in expansion of outlook among students and developed a great understanding of functioning of Indian Army. Such opportunities assist in building social experience and holistic development of personality of students.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:12Published

Galwan River Galwan River river in India

Japan backs India on LAC situation, opposes any change in status quo by China

 Japan on Friday expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops and asserted that it opposed any attempts to..
IndiaTimes
Chinese intruders must be evicted from occupied areas of country: Adhir Chowdhury on PM's Ladakh visit [Video]

Chinese intruders must be evicted from occupied areas of country: Adhir Chowdhury on PM's Ladakh visit

Amid the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ladakh's Nimo over continuous border tension between India and China, Congress veteran leader Adhir Chowdhury on July 3 state that the Prime Minister's visit to Ladakh will certainly boost and galvanize our army personnel's morale but at the same time he added that 'Chinese intruders must be evicted lock, stock and barrel from the occupied areas of our country.' A dreadful clash took place in Galwan Valley on June 15-16 between Indian and Chinese troops in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. No less than 40 Chinese soldiers were also killed during the clash, as confirmed by Indian administration as PLA doesn't clear the casualties of its soldiers.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Ladakh Ladakh Union Territory Of India



