accidents on new circle

And thank you for joining us.

I'm amber freeman.

We start today with a traffic alert.... officials tell us they are working a single vehicle accident on new circle road.

They say both lanes of the outer loop of new circle is closed...between versailles road and harrodsburg road.

One person has been taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

No word on when the road will open.

New this afternoon...one person is dead after a vehicle crash in lexington.

According to lexington police, it happened around 7 a-m this morning.

Police say a white s-u-v on leestown road t-boned a passenger car coming out of a kroger parking lot.

According to police, the driver of s-u-v tried fleeing the scene on foot.

The driver was taken into custody and brought to the hospital.

Officials say inbound and outbound leestown rd between lisle industrial ave and town center were