Chicago issues emergency travel order Chicago is the latest place to issue an emergency travel order. They are now asking visitors from places seeing a COVID-19 spike to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive.

THEY ARE NOW ASKING VISITORS FROM PLACES SEEING A COVID-19 SPIKE TO QUARANTINE FOR 14 DAYS WHEN THEY ARRIVE. THAT LIST INCLUDES FOLKS FROM CALIFORNIA, FLORIDA, ARIZONA, UTAH, AND NEVADA. THE ORDER GOES INTO EFFECT ON MONDAY. IF YOU VIOLATE THE ORDER YOU COULD BE FINED UP TO 500 DOLLARS A DAY. THE CITY WILL UPDATE THE LIST EVERY TUESDAY STARTING JULY 14.