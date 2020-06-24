Global  

Klopp expects Liverpool reaction after City defeat
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:35s - Published
Liverpool will not hand out appearances like 'Christmas presents' - Klopp

 Liverpool will not give Premier League appearances like "Christmas presents" to young players despite having already won the title, says boss Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News

Klopp targets strong finish after Man City thumping

 Jurgen Klopp was adamant results remain important to him in Liverpool's closing games after the newly crowned Premier League champions were humbled 4-0 by..
WorldNews

'I saw brilliant attitude' - Klopp defends Reds' attitude after Man City thrashing

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes issue with questions from the media as he defends his side's approach to their 4-0 defeat by Manchester City.
BBC News

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero undergoes knee surgery [Video]

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero undergoes knee surgery

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirms that striker Sergio Aguero will undergo knee surgery after limping off in City's 5-0 victory against Burnley on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

Liverpool reaction: Legends Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish, Fernando Torres and more pay tribute to Jurgen Klopp’s ‘magnificent’ side after finally being crowned Premier League champions

Liverpool legends from through the years paid their tributes to Jurgen Klopp’s side, after they...
talkSPORT - Published

Jurgen Klopp's phone message to wife 10 seconds before Liverpool won the title

Jurgen Klopp's phone message to wife 10 seconds before Liverpool won the title Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he made a FaceTime call to his family and wife Ulla on...
Daily Star - Published

Liverpool's Predicted XI: We predict Jurgen Klopp's side as his title-winning squad travel to last year's champions Manchester City

Liverpool’s Predicted XI: We predict Jurgen Klopp’s side as his title-winning squad travel to...
Shoot - Published



City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0

Manchester City applaud new champions Liverpool onto the field before thrashing them 4-0 at the Etihad stadium.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:26Published
Klopp disappointed by heavy defeat

Manager Jurgen Klopp said he was disappointed by Liverpool's 4-0 defeat at Manchester City on Thursday night.After celebrating securing the Premier League title, Liverpool looked well below par in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Klopp says his side didn't use its chances

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt City ruthlessly took advantage of his side's mistakes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published