Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy

Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy

[NFA] President Donald Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore on Friday despite concerns about gathering a large crowd during the novel coronavirus pandemic and criticism from Native Americans about the visit.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask

 Donald Trump is responsible for a fair amount of badness in the 3 1/2 years he’s served as president of the United States: Dismantling and denigrating American..
WorldNews
US election: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump in opinion polls [Video]

US election: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump in opinion polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Since Lakota Lives Matter Too, Trump’s Visit To Mount Rushmore Couldn’t Come At A Worse Time

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling A major reconsideration of how the history of colonization, conquest, slavery, and white supremacy is taught and..
WorldNews

Mount Rushmore Mount Rushmore Mountain in South Dakota featuring a sculpture of four US presidents

Trump heads to Mount Rushmore, July Fourth weekend, MLB Spring Training: 5 things to know Friday

 No social distancing at Trump-attended Mount Rushmore event, MLB resumes spring training and more things to start your Friday morning.
USATODAY.com

'We won't be social distancing' at Mount Rushmore celebration with Trump, says SD Gov. Noem

 "We told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home," Gov. Kristi Noem told Fox News. "But we won't be social distancing."
USATODAY.com

South Dakota tribal leader joins call to remove Mount Rushmore ahead of Trump visit

 "We are now being forced to witness the lashing of our land with pomp, arrogance and fire hoping our sacred lands survive," Frazier said.
 
USATODAY.com

Native Americans in the United States Native Americans in the United States Indigenous peoples of the United States (except Hawaii)

Tearing Down Statues Will Liberate History From White Supremacy, Genocide Denial-And Trump

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Starting with George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson, Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd,..
WorldNews

Native Americans to protest against Trump visit to Mount Rushmore

 Indigenous leaders say the South Dakota monument to presidents is "a symbol of white supremacy".
BBC News
Looking at 'long-term' sentences for protesters: Trump [Video]

Looking at 'long-term' sentences for protesters: Trump

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said 'numerous people' were in jail or were going to jail and he is looking at 'long-term sentences' for protesters who tried to topple a statue of former President Andrew Jackson near the White House late on Monday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump heads to Mount Rushmore, July Fourth weekend, MLB Spring Training: 5 things to know Friday

No social distancing at Trump-attended Mount Rushmore event, MLB resumes spring training and more...
USATODAY.com - Published

Trump’s Mount Rushmore welcoming committee will include tribal protesters

Tribal leaders in South Dakota plan to protest President Donald Trump’s appearance Friday at an...
Seattle Times - Published

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this

mo_hetti

Mo Hetti RT @MSNBC: Oglala Sioux Tribe Pres. Julian Bear Runner says President Trump's planned fireworks display at Mount Rushmore before Independen… 4 seconds ago

ChitkwesuManetu

𝓔𝓵𝓲𝔃𝓪𝓫𝓮𝓽𝓱 𝓛𝓲𝓵𝓵𝔂 Native Americans Angry Over Trump Visit to Mount Rushmore https://t.co/HZqVtagTOU 5 seconds ago

pkelly38

Pat Kelly 🏳️‍🌈 RT @kylegriffin1: Julian Bear Runner, president of the Oglala Sioux tribal council: "The lands [Trump's] about to visit belong to the Great… 8 seconds ago

mgnla0824

Marina ✨ RT @TheRickWilson: Anti-Trump Republicans to run TV ads ahead of Trump's visit to Mount Rushmore https://t.co/aIi89GUFy6 via @argusleader 17 seconds ago

dumptrump1234

Victoria Landin RT @TazKHC: Trump is going to make a spectacle today at Mount Rushmore. Native Americans denounce his visit. The Sioux Tribe had written a… 28 seconds ago

garypgarrett

Gary Garrett Sioux president says Trump not welcome to visit Mount Rushmore https://t.co/zg2Ixz3mdU 32 seconds ago

stevekirkpatric

steven kirkpatrick RT @bonniebailey63: Oglala Sioux president: Trump doesn't have permission to visit Mount Rushmore https://t.co/gQ2cOwtYbp via @msnbc 51 seconds ago

TeeMichelle57

TeeMichelle Oglala Sioux president: Trump doesn't have permission to visit Mount Rushmore https://t.co/qmmPH3C5ck #SmartNews 52 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore [Video]

Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration includes fireworks over Mount Rushmore. According to the HuffPost, the last time the landmark held fireworks was in 2009. In the past, the National..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published