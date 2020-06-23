Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a maskDonald Trump is responsible for a fair amount of badness in the 3 1/2 years he’s served as president of the United States: Dismantling and denigrating American..
WorldNews
US election: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump in opinion polls
Since Lakota Lives Matter Too, Trump’s Visit To Mount Rushmore Couldn’t Come At A Worse TimeArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling A major reconsideration of how the history of colonization, conquest, slavery, and white supremacy is taught and..
WorldNews
Mount Rushmore Mountain in South Dakota featuring a sculpture of four US presidents
Trump heads to Mount Rushmore, July Fourth weekend, MLB Spring Training: 5 things to know FridayNo social distancing at Trump-attended Mount Rushmore event, MLB resumes spring training and more things to start your Friday morning.
USATODAY.com
'We won't be social distancing' at Mount Rushmore celebration with Trump, says SD Gov. Noem"We told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home," Gov. Kristi Noem told Fox News. "But we won't be social distancing."
USATODAY.com
South Dakota tribal leader joins call to remove Mount Rushmore ahead of Trump visit"We are now being forced to witness the lashing of our land with pomp, arrogance and fire hoping our sacred lands survive," Frazier said.
USATODAY.com
Native Americans in the United States Indigenous peoples of the United States (except Hawaii)
Tearing Down Statues Will Liberate History From White Supremacy, Genocide Denial-And TrumpArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Starting with George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson, Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd,..
WorldNews
Native Americans to protest against Trump visit to Mount RushmoreIndigenous leaders say the South Dakota monument to presidents is "a symbol of white supremacy".
BBC News
Looking at 'long-term' sentences for protesters: Trump
