Lifting lockdowns, innovating against COVID and staycation trends
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 08:00s - Published
Lifting lockdowns, innovating against COVID and staycation trends

Lifting lockdowns, innovating against COVID and staycation trends

Business Line looks at why ending lockdown in the UK may not save some businesses; a Dubai-based initiative to help innovators get their COVID-fighting technologies to market; and, how an unexpected eco-staycation trend in Italy could provide a welcome boost to local business.View on euronews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Mumbai: 100-year-old man recovers from COVID-19; centenarian thanks hospital on discharge before 101st birthday

 He was discharged from the Hindu Heart Emperor Hospital last night.
DNA

Racing for a Remedy: Virus Animation

 Animation of the profile of the COVID-19 Virus (July 15)
 
USATODAY.com
Early results show Moderna vaccine is safe

Early results show Moderna vaccine is safe

Moderna's experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

India's Zydus begins human trials for potential Covid-19 vaccine

 Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus said on Wednesday it has started human studies for its potential Covid-19 vaccine. ​​ZyCoV-D, its plasmid DNA vaccine,..
IndiaTimes

Tax Day 2020 deals and free food: Mark the tax deadline with discounts, freebies Wednesday

 When Tax Day moved from April to July due to COVID-19, it came with a big deduction: No long list of free food and deals like in past years.
USATODAY.com

Dubai Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates

Dubai: Discover the jewels in the crown of the city's civilisation

Dubai: Discover the jewels in the crown of the city's civilisation

When most people think of Dubai they think of today's modern metropolis. But it's a city steeped in history that is ready and waiting to be rediscovered by today’s visitors. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 05:00Published
Global startup queen Joy Ajlouny reveals how entrepreneurs can make their millions

Global startup queen Joy Ajlouny reveals how entrepreneurs can make their millions

Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, Joy Ajlouny, is a self-proclaimed ‘bull in a china shop’.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 12:00Published

Hushpuppi's lawyer says FBI 'kidnapped' Nigerian Instagrammer from Dubai

 Mr Abbas' lawyer Gal Pissetzky told the BBC that his client, who posts on Instagram about his extravagant lifestyle, was not a criminal and had made his money..
WorldNews
British artist in Dubai creates record-breaking artwork

British artist in Dubai creates record-breaking artwork

In this week's Cult, Jane Witherspoon speaks to the British artist in Dubai who has been creating record-breaking artwork whilst in lockdown.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:00Published

Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

EU leaders meet ahead of crunch summit to paper over the cracks of COVID recovery plan

EU leaders meet ahead of crunch summit to paper over the cracks of COVID recovery plan

The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, met with Italian premier Guiseppe Conte Monday, ahead of the EU summit on Friday, but said that the positions of the member states remain apart. But she urged her counterparts to consider the bigger picture.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:30Published
Italy turns chariot racetrack into opera venue

Italy turns chariot racetrack into opera venue

Rome's Circus Maximus, once home to ancient chariot races, is preparing for a new season as an opera house, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to seek huge venues that allow for social distancing.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published
Mexico has world's fourth-highest virus death toll

Mexico has world's fourth-highest virus death toll

Deaths from the coronavirus in Mexico climbed to over 35,000 on Sunday, surpassing Italy for the world's fourth-highest death toll. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

Mexico overtakes Italy to have world’s fourth-most coronavirus deaths

 Mexico surpassed Italy in the number of Covid-19 deaths, and has become the world’s fourth-deadliest nation. Deaths rose by 276 to 35,006, according to data..
WorldNews

Italy PM says virus state of emergency may be extended

 ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Friday it was possible a state of emergency triggered by the coronavirus crisis could be extended beyond the end..
WorldNews

