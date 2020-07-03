Lifting lockdowns, innovating against COVID and staycation trends

|
|
Coronavirus disease 2019
Mumbai: 100-year-old man recovers from COVID-19; centenarian thanks hospital on discharge before 101st birthdayHe was discharged from the Hindu Heart Emperor Hospital last night.
Racing for a Remedy: Virus AnimationAnimation of the profile of the COVID-19 Virus (July 15)
Early results show Moderna vaccine is safe
India's Zydus begins human trials for potential Covid-19 vaccineIndian pharmaceutical company Zydus said on Wednesday it has started human studies for its potential Covid-19 vaccine. ZyCoV-D, its plasmid DNA vaccine,..
Tax Day 2020 deals and free food: Mark the tax deadline with discounts, freebies WednesdayWhen Tax Day moved from April to July due to COVID-19, it came with a big deduction: No long list of free food and deals like in past years.
Dubai
Dubai: Discover the jewels in the crown of the city's civilisation
Global startup queen Joy Ajlouny reveals how entrepreneurs can make their millions
Hushpuppi's lawyer says FBI 'kidnapped' Nigerian Instagrammer from DubaiMr Abbas' lawyer Gal Pissetzky told the BBC that his client, who posts on Instagram about his extravagant lifestyle, was not a criminal and had made his money..
British artist in Dubai creates record-breaking artwork
Italy
EU leaders meet ahead of crunch summit to paper over the cracks of COVID recovery plan
Italy turns chariot racetrack into opera venue
Mexico has world's fourth-highest virus death toll
Mexico overtakes Italy to have world’s fourth-most coronavirus deathsMexico surpassed Italy in the number of Covid-19 deaths, and has become the world’s fourth-deadliest nation. Deaths rose by 276 to 35,006, according to data..
WorldNews
Italy PM says virus state of emergency may be extendedROME: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Friday it was possible a state of emergency triggered by the coronavirus crisis could be extended beyond the end..
WorldNews
