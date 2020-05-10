Global  

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright launching fashion brand
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright launching fashion brand

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright recently filed paperwork with Companies House to launch Mysa Ventures, which has listed its business as "retail sale of clothing in specialised stores".

