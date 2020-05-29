'Super Saturday': England's pubs and bars open for business

Hospitality businesses across England are preparing to welcome around nine million customers on so-called 'Super Saturday'.

Businesses ranging from hairdressing salons to Britain's smallest pub have had to adapt to 'Covid-safe' rules to keep staff and customers safe.But while businesses have worked hard to follow Government guidance, the sector's industry body says some are facing "onerous" additional rules from local authorities.Kate Nicholls, chief executive of Hospitality UK, said some local authorities were insisting venues shouldn't play music or show TV sports, but said this was based on a flawed interpretation of government guidance.Speaking to the PA Media news agency, Ms Nicholls said: "There are suggestions that visors might be mandatory, gloves might be mandatory, people need to be met when they’re checking in at the door, no music, no sport.

Those are simply not the case."The Government guidance does not prevent anything like that happening, and customers shouldn’t be expecting to be confronted by people with visors and masks."