'Super Saturday': England's pubs and bars open for business
Hospitality businesses across England are preparing to welcome around nine million customers on so-called 'Super Saturday'.

Businesses ranging from hairdressing salons to Britain's smallest pub have had to adapt to 'Covid-safe' rules to keep staff and customers safe.But while businesses have worked hard to follow Government guidance, the sector's industry body says some are facing "onerous" additional rules from local authorities.Kate Nicholls, chief executive of Hospitality UK, said some local authorities were insisting venues shouldn't play music or show TV sports, but said this was based on a flawed interpretation of government guidance.Speaking to the PA Media news agency, Ms Nicholls said: "There are suggestions that visors might be mandatory, gloves might be mandatory, people need to be met when they’re checking in at the door, no music, no sport.

Those are simply not the case."The Government guidance does not prevent anything like that happening, and customers shouldn’t be expecting to be confronted by people with visors and masks."

Lifting lockdowns, innovating against COVID and staycation trends [Video]

Lifting lockdowns, innovating against COVID and staycation trends

Business Line looks at why ending lockdown in the UK may not save some businesses; a Dubai-based initiative to help innovators get their COVID-fighting technologies to market; and, how an unexpected eco-staycation trend in Italy could provide a welcome boost to local business.View on euronews

Teenage entrepreneur launches wearable tech to tackle Covid-19 transmissions from face touching [Video]

Teenage entrepreneur launches wearable tech to tackle Covid-19 transmissions from face touching

Vybro demonstration footage credit: VybProA 15-year-old entrepreneur from Bristol has developed a new wearable technology aimed at tackling one of the key transmission pathways of Covid-19 – face touching. The device, called a VybPro, is an intelligent wristband which vibrates to alert wearers every time they are about to subconsciously touch their face, and was designed by Max Melia.

New self-employment grant and furlough details: What does it all mean? [Video]

New self-employment grant and furlough details: What does it all mean?

PA Media takes a closer look at the details of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's latest announcement relating to the furlough scheme.

