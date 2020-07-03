"Epstein Pimp" Agrees To Name Names

Jeffrey Epstein’s former mentor claimed Ghislaine Maxwell will fully cooperate with the feds.

The NY Post reports that disgraced elderly socialite was busted on charges that she groomed underage women to have sex with the infamous pedophile.

Epstein's mentor, Steven Hoffenberg told the UK’s Sun that Maxwell will “totally cooperate.” He added that Prince Andrew “may be very concerned.” “There’s a lot of people very worried, a lot of powerful people been named [in the scandal], and she knows everything,” Hoffenberg told the outlet about Maxwell.