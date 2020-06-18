Global  

Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Anfield.

It's the first time Jurgen Klopp's men have played at Anfield since becoming champions, but are reeling after a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City.

Wolves go fifth in Premier League with win over Villa

 Wolves continue their charge for a Premier League top-four finish as Leander Dendoncker's second-half strike earns them victory at Aston Villa.
BBC News

Wolves boost top-four charge with win at struggling Villa

 Wolves continue their charge for a Premier League top-four finish as Leander Dendoncker's second-half strike earns them victory at Aston Villa.
BBC News

Newcastle v Aston Villa: Ahmed Elmohamady rescues point for Villa at Newcastle

 Ahmed Elmohamady's late header rescues a point for Aston Villa at Newcastle, but it is not enough to lift them out of the bottom three.
BBC News

Klopp expects Liverpool reaction after City defeat [Video]

Klopp expects Liverpool reaction after City defeat

Klopp pleased with Liverpool character despite heavy defeat

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:35Published

Liverpool will not hand out appearances like 'Christmas presents' - Klopp

 Liverpool will not give Premier League appearances like "Christmas presents" to young players despite having already won the title, says boss Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News

Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

In-depth preview of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Bournemouth, with both sides in need of three points at opposite ends of the table.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Liverpool Slam Fans for Premier League Win Celebrations, Call it 'Wholly Unacceptable'

 Premier League champions Liverpool were forced to criticise their fans' "wholly unacceptable" behaviour after police claimed glasses and bottles were thrown at..
WorldNews

Liverpool: Mayor fears Covid-19 spike over Anfield fan gathering

 Joe Anderson says it was "disappointing" to see so many Liverpool fans ignore official advice.
BBC News

Police criticize Liverpool fans for gathering outside stadium after title win

 (CNN)Thousands of Liverpool fans gathered outside the club's Anfield stadium after Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City on Thursday handed the Merseyside club..
WorldNews

Sane completes move to Bayern from Manchester City [Video]

Sane completes move to Bayern from Manchester City

Leroy Sane completes his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Manchester City.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:16Published

Klopp targets strong finish after Man City thumping

 Jurgen Klopp was adamant results remain important to him in Liverpool's closing games after the newly crowned Premier League champions were humbled 4-0 by..
WorldNews

Players likely to leave Aston Villa if club are relegated from Premier League

Players likely to leave Aston Villa if club are relegated from Premier League Aston Villa could be relegated from the Premier League this season, which would see a number of their...
Daily Star - Published

Klopp confirms Liverpool injury blow ahead of Aston Villa clash

Klopp confirms Liverpool injury blow ahead of Aston Villa clash Aston Villa take on the newly-crowned Premier League champions at Anfield on Sunday
Tamworth Herald - Published

Newcastle vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

NEW vs AVL Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Newcastle vs...
DNA - Published



Bruce: Newcastle not safe yet [Video]

Bruce: Newcastle not safe yet

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says his side aren't safe from Premier League relegation yet despite having moved 12 points clear of the bottom three with a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published
Premier League Match Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea [Video]

Premier League Match Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea

An in-depth look at Aston Villa at home against Chelsea, who are playing their first game back since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Players take a knee as Premier League restarts [Video]

Players take a knee as Premier League restarts

Premier League players, including champions Manchester City, takle a knee before kickoff in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:19Published