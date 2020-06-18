Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview

It's the first time Jurgen Klopp 's men have played at Anfield since becoming champions, but are reeling after a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City .

An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Anfield .

Jurgen Klopp was adamant results remain important to him in Liverpool's closing games after the newly crowned Premier League champions were humbled 4-0 by..

Sane completes move to Bayern from Manchester City Leroy Sane completes his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Manchester City.

(CNN)Thousands of Liverpool fans gathered outside the club's Anfield stadium after Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City on Thursday handed the Merseyside club..

Joe Anderson says it was "disappointing" to see so many Liverpool fans ignore official advice.

Premier League champions Liverpool were forced to criticise their fans' "wholly unacceptable" behaviour after police claimed glasses and bottles were thrown at..

Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview In-depth preview of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Bournemouth, with both sides in need of three points at opposite ends of the table.

Liverpool will not give Premier League appearances like "Christmas presents" to young players despite having already won the title, says boss Jurgen Klopp.

Ahmed Elmohamady's late header rescues a point for Aston Villa at Newcastle, but it is not enough to lift them out of the bottom three.

Wolves continue their charge for a Premier League top-four finish as Leander Dendoncker's second-half strike earns them victory at Aston Villa.

Wolves continue their charge for a Premier League top-four finish as Leander Dendoncker's second-half strike earns them victory at Aston Villa.

NEW vs AVL Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Newcastle vs...

Aston Villa take on the newly-crowned Premier League champions at Anfield on Sunday

Aston Villa could be relegated from the Premier League this season, which would see a number of their...