Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview

Aston Villa F.C. Association football club
Wolves go fifth in Premier League with win over VillaWolves continue their charge for a Premier League top-four finish as Leander Dendoncker's second-half strike earns them victory at Aston Villa.
BBC News
BBC News
Newcastle v Aston Villa: Ahmed Elmohamady rescues point for Villa at NewcastleAhmed Elmohamady's late header rescues a point for Aston Villa at Newcastle, but it is not enough to lift them out of the bottom three.
BBC News
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Klopp expects Liverpool reaction after City defeat
Liverpool will not hand out appearances like 'Christmas presents' - KloppLiverpool will not give Premier League appearances like "Christmas presents" to young players despite having already won the title, says boss Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview
Anfield Football stadium, home of Liverpool F.C.
Liverpool Slam Fans for Premier League Win Celebrations, Call it 'Wholly Unacceptable'Premier League champions Liverpool were forced to criticise their fans' "wholly unacceptable" behaviour after police claimed glasses and bottles were thrown at..
WorldNews
Liverpool: Mayor fears Covid-19 spike over Anfield fan gatheringJoe Anderson says it was "disappointing" to see so many Liverpool fans ignore official advice.
BBC News
Police criticize Liverpool fans for gathering outside stadium after title win(CNN)Thousands of Liverpool fans gathered outside the club's Anfield stadium after Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City on Thursday handed the Merseyside club..
WorldNews
Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Sane completes move to Bayern from Manchester City
Klopp targets strong finish after Man City thumpingJurgen Klopp was adamant results remain important to him in Liverpool's closing games after the newly crowned Premier League champions were humbled 4-0 by..
WorldNews
