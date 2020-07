Watch: PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh, interacts with forces

PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh and interacted with forces.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by CDS General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane.

PM Modi was reportedly at a forward location in Nimu.

PM Modi's visit comes weeks after the June 15th clash with the Chinese Army in Galwan valley.

The Prime Minister will take stock of the situation and will also boost the morale of the forces in the area.

