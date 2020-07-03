PM: UK on same path 'at slightly different speeds'
The prime minister was responding to criticism of plans to ease quarantine for travellers from abroad.
Tim Hill Memory lane for me veers down a slightly different path...
1994 2A regular season game @ the Southern Guilford (NC)… https://t.co/W0s48iTZDe 17 hours ago
Amish Trivedi @madddsense I suppose my problem is slightly different and less exciting: no one would have cared enough to bully m… https://t.co/BBHJfnC7uW 1 day ago
🌹🦺🟢 Mr. TRosebot ❼ Same. Lefties realize have a hard time with anyone slightly disagreeing or going a different path than them. They'r… https://t.co/bvCFsUPmRH 5 days ago
Jon Zarlengz @Mrpotatopug1Pug Because of what she does to other characters. But honestly, I agree with you. The game made multip… https://t.co/tlfnAByvZQ 5 days ago