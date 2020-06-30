Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What do the latest travel rules mean?
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:15s - Published
What do the latest travel rules mean?

What do the latest travel rules mean?

Passengers arriving into England from “lower risk countries” will no longer be subject to quarantine, the Government has said.

Here are all the key facts about the changes to come.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources


Tweets about this

Ramblingproses

Rosemary RT @itvnews: Answers to key questions about England's new coronavirus travel plan: https://t.co/Lr0LKz6San 52 minutes ago

itvnews

ITV News Answers to key questions about England's new coronavirus travel plan: https://t.co/Lr0LKz6San 58 minutes ago

DailySHROPSHIRE

SHROPSHIRE What do the latest travel rules mean? https://t.co/NOujCUWZMq https://t.co/1Dtbk1b0OJ 6 hours ago

gr8musicvenues

gr8MusicVenues RT @itvnews: Wondering what the new flying and quarantine rules mean? Read this helpful explainer: https://t.co/Lr0LKz6San https://t.co/B6… 8 hours ago

kmfmnews

kmfm News NEWS: This is what the new travel rules mean for people hoping to go abroad this summer #kmfmnews… https://t.co/ehYJvUddkw 11 hours ago

itvnews

ITV News Wondering what the new flying and quarantine rules mean? Read this helpful explainer: https://t.co/Lr0LKz6San https://t.co/B6Q0loxhoB 12 hours ago

AvikRoy81599040

Avik Roy @wbdhfw Sir/Madam can you please let me know the latest travel rules to Kolkata. My father got stuck during lockdow… https://t.co/aSb0lwMMNm 1 week ago

kkaransangani

karan sangani @mybmc what is the latest circular and rules on interstate travel. Help much appreciated. 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Video: Boston infectious disease expert weighs in on relaxed travel rules in Massachusetts [Video]

Video: Boston infectious disease expert weighs in on relaxed travel rules in Massachusetts

Dr. Helen Boucher, of Tufts Medical Center, discusses the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:21Published